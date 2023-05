A crew moving a power pole for the road construction on Bend's north end hit a two-inch Cascade Natural Gas line Tuesday morning. A section of Cooley Road was closed and Highway 97 traffic was effected for a while. CNG says the repairs were completed by 2 p.m.

