‘Murph’s workout’ in Bend challenges 140-plus participants, honors fallen heroes
On Memorial Day, CrossFit Type 44 in Bend hosted a "Heroes Workout" based on the one done by Lt. Michael Murphy, who died in Afghanistan.
