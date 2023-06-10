Hundreds of people wake up early to enjoy the Sisters Rodeo Parade

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Rodeo Parade kicked off early Saturday morning with clear and sunny weather. Hundreds of people made the journey to sisters to pick out the best spot. People got to see rodeo queens, classic cars, wagons and listen to music.

Plenty of people enjoyed the festivities from seeing horses stomp through the streets. After the parade, many families stuck around to grab a bite to eat and have some coffee. People also made sure to enjoy the western-themed town of Sisters.