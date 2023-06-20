Umpqua Bank is the latest victim to global cyber attack
The cyberattack by a criminal group "clop" has already affected dozens of businesses, Oregon's Department of Transportation and nearly 4 million Oregonians.
The cyberattack by a criminal group "clop" has already affected dozens of businesses, Oregon's Department of Transportation and nearly 4 million Oregonians.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.