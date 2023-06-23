Skip to Content
The Crooked River Roundup rides into Prineville

The cowboys and cowgirls are ready to celebrate 77 years of cowboy culture in crook county. This western heritage event kicked off on Wednesday and goes through Saturday.

Over the next few days about 400 professional rodeo contestants will compete for about $100,000 in prize money. Popular events like Bull Riding, Barrel Racing and Steer Wrestling are back plus, there’s a parade in Prineville on Saturday.

Check out all the action at this year’s Crooked River Roundup as gates open at 5:30PM and the competition starts at 7:15PM.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

