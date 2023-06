At Central Oregon Community College, people were celebrating Pride Month at the Bend Pride Festival on Saturday. The event was put on by the Queer Creators' Collective, their first time hosting the event. They got started early Saturday morning, helping 70 vendors get situated for the festival.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.