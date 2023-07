It was a beautiful Saturday in Central Oregon to see and appreciate nature and the great outdoors. The 28th Annual High Desert Garden Tour was in full swing. There were seven houses you could visit on this self-guided tour. The different houses were in Bend and Tumalo. The goal of the fundraiser for the OSU Extension Service was to show people what's adaptable to grow in the High Desert.

