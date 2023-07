This weekend is the start of the 36th annual Central Oregon Builders Association Tour of Homes . A Bend home on the tour was built as a fundraiser, to help send local kids to Camp Tamarack. Camp Tamarack is an outdoor school and summer camp over 2,0000 youth attend each year. You can also buy raffle tickets when you visit the home on Northwest Pittman Place.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.