This major fundraiser, the Oregon High Desert Classics is a hunter jumper equestrian competition that supports J Bar J Youth Services, a 21 Cares for Kids partner, through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.