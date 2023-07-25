New way to shop locally, from the comfort of your home
The Local Emporium started in June. You can shop for a number of locally produced products online. Deliveries are made Tuesdays and Fridays.
The Local Emporium started in June. You can shop for a number of locally produced products online. Deliveries are made Tuesdays and Fridays.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.