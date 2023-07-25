Sunriver thrift store is a hit
people line up an hour before the store opens to get some great deals, and help a great cause. It's called "Second Tern", a playful play on words.
people line up an hour before the store opens to get some great deals, and help a great cause. It's called "Second Tern", a playful play on words.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.