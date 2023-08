Medical Teams international parked its big red bus at the Deschutes County Jail this week to provide much needed dental care for inmates. The bus is really a rolling dental care facility, Dylan Anderman reports.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.