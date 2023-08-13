Skip to Content
Sunriver Art Fair brings in art lovers and young artists to showcase their crafts

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sunriver Art Fair finished its three-day event Sunday around the Village at Sunriver. The weather was sunny and inviting for the art fair's finale, giving  visitors a chance to stroll and admire the work of more than 75 artists. There was a wide variety of works on display, from ceramic vases to painting landscapes. The event is a fundraiser for the Sunriver Women's Club. Proceeds from the fair help support public schools and nonprofits in south Deschutes County.

Kelsey McGee

