Sunriver Art Fair brings in art lovers and young artists to showcase their crafts

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sunriver Art Fair finished its three-day event Sunday around the Village at Sunriver. The weather was sunny and inviting for the art fair's finale, giving visitors a chance to stroll and admire the work of more than 75 artists. There was a wide variety of works on display, from ceramic vases to painting landscapes. The event is a fundraiser for the Sunriver Women's Club . Proceeds from the fair help support public schools and nonprofits in south Deschutes County.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.