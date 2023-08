The Bend Park and Rec District recently agreed to pay $3.9 million for more than 400 acres of vacant land just southeast of the city's next SE expansion area, known as the "elbow." There are currently no plans for a new park, although that could happen in 5-10 years. The district acquires land as the city continues to grow.

