A painted postcard mural has taken shape in downtown Bend, thanks to traveling project partners

Published 10:24 PM

Downtown Bend is getting a new mural behind Chase Bank, thanks to Greetings Tour, which creates timeless landmarks through public art.

Muralist Victor Ving and his wife, photographer Lisa Beggs, have created more than 60 murals in more than 25 states. Their goal is to have postcard mural attractions in all 50 states. The couple has painted murals from Orlando to Alaska. 

They started working on the downtown Bend mural on Monday, and expect to have it completed Sunday.

Learn more about their work at: https://www.greetingstour.com/

 

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

