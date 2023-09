A fundraiser was held Sunday for Lava Lanes bartender Stacy Caito, who on Friday started chemotherapy to fight Stage IV cancer. Caito has worked at Lava Lanes for four years, and has been described as someone who didn't just serve drinks but also served as a friend, confidant and source of comfort for many regular patrons.

