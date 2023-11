The Boy Scouts are back, spreading holiday cheer, and are starting to sell Christmas trees at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bend. The parking lot at ReStore was filled to the brim Saturday with Noble Fir trees. Troop 90 has been selling those trees for more than a decade. The Scouts sell 300 to 400 trees each year. Troop 90 consists of 35 Scouts and 2 new Eagle Scouts.

