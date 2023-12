Another great batch of photos of the kiddos meeting Santa for our Sweet Santa Photos Sweepstakes. You can see many more and submit your own under the Contest tab, at https://ktvz.com/marketplace/contests-rules/2023/11/24/sweet-santa-photos-sweepstakes-2023/#/rounds/1/gallery

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.