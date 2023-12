It's been over two months since the Israel-Hamas war broke out. More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the Nova festival massacre on October 7th. More than a dozen people, part of the group Central Oregon for Free Palestine, gathered at Peace Corner in downtown Bend Saturday. It was a call for a ceasefire -- "All Out for Palestine."

