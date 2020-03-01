Bend Costco sees bigger crowds amid virus prep
Weekends are always busy at at the Bend Costco, but like other stores around the country, the crowds were even larger this weekend, similar to the holidays, as people made extra preparations amid concerns over the novel coronavirus, with increased demand for items such as tissues and toilet paper.
Comments
3 Comments
Saw the video of Costco in Kirkland Washington- double lines around the building back out into the parking lot. No surprise- as self-proclaimed Democrat run sanctuary states are pretty much on their own. The hysteria surrounding the actions of the people is probably justified as federal advice will probably be ignored while states like Oregon-Washington-and California go it alone.
We’ve seen the fallout before- the massive explosion of homeless camps- crime from illegal immigrants spiking- out of control spending on frivolous programs to find out if frogs eat brunch ! By now it is no surprise that the numbers of suspected CV carriers is at a national high on the left coast- as well as America’s first fatality to the virus… if you don’t like these conditions- be sure to vote GOP come November.
Oh- and for the record- and yet to be announced here at the Z- The Sanctuary State of Washington is now verifying it’s second death to the covid19 virus. Odd that we’re not hearing announcements from the Democrat party leaders up North as to what exactly is happening in their State.
That worries me more than anything Nike might be doing out in Beaverton ! Make no mistake- Failed Democratic leadership is on full display as our President tries in vain to get states out on the left coast to take the virus seriously.
