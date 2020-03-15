Skip to Content
Local Videos
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
today at 7:33 pm
Published 7:32 pm

Bend shoppers react to Nike Store closure due to COVID-19

Closure through March 27 includes the Bend Factory Stores Nike outlet

Coronavirus / Videos

Rhea Panela

Rhea Panela is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Rhea here.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. Another victim of the Z21/Kate Brown Wuhan Bat virus hoax. Anything to completely destroy three great years under president Trump’s economic policies- washed away under questionable authority and weeks and weeks of slanted journalism- culminating in regional shopping panic and the eventual complete meltdown of our local economy- trust me- thousands of you in the region will not recover financially- you will file for unemployment- bankruptcy- and food stamps- for many this will result in broken marriages- divorce- alcoholism- and for some suicide. these are things Kate brown and KTVZ “claim” to care about- yet look at what they’ve done. This should be criminal- and I dare anyone from Kate Brown’s office or the newsroom at KTVZ to explain why they are doing this.

Leave a Reply