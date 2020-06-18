Bend city councilor won’t stand for Pledge of Allegiance
Bend City Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell explains her decision to not stand for and recite the Pledge of Allegiance at Wednesday night's meeting.
Bend City Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell explains her decision to not stand for and recite the Pledge of Allegiance at Wednesday night's meeting.
Comments
1 Comment
Fun fact: The gentleman who wrote the Pledge of Allegiance, Francis Bellamy, was a socialist. Who would have thunk? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_Bellamy