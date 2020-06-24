NE Bend homeless camp cleanup underway
A growing homeless camp at the corner of NE Division Street and Revere Avenue in Bend has ODOT working with Shepherd's House to help them.
Comments
1 Comment
Maybe cities would be more welcoming if the homeless didn’t treat the areas like a garbage dump. They manage to bring in all that garbage but can’t manage to bring out a bag.