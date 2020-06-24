Skip to Content
NE Bend homeless camp cleanup underway

A growing homeless camp at the corner of NE Division Street and Revere Avenue in Bend has ODOT working with Shepherd's House to help them.

  1. Maybe cities would be more welcoming if the homeless didn’t treat the areas like a garbage dump. They manage to bring in all that garbage but can’t manage to bring out a bag.

