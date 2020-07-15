NTSB points to pilot control, icy runway in Sunriver Airport crash

Local Videos

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The National Transportation Safety Board says a pilot's failure to main control when landing on a slick runway with icy patches led to a Sunriver Airport plane crash in January.

The agency investigators cited as the cause of the Jan. 20 crash "the pilot's failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll on a runway with icy patches, which resulted in impact with a snowbank and a subsequent nose-over."

The pilot told investigators that after landing, the plane veered to the left, heading toward a snowbank. He tried to take off again, but hit the snow.

In a written statement, he said that in hindsight, he realized he could have taken extra precautions to avoid the accident.

Both the pilot and his passenger were uninjured. The Cessna 172 is registered to Leading Edge Aviation's pilot school.

You can read the NTSB report here: https://app.ntsb.gov/pdfgenerator/ReportGeneratorFile.ashx?EventID=20200121X60556&AKey=1&RType=HTML&IType=CA