2 Bend-La Pine Schools superintendent finalists speak at virtual forum
A pair of virtual community forums were held Wednesday evening to introduce the 2 Bend-La Pine Schools superintendent finalists, Dr. Kristina Bellamy and Dr. Steven Cook.
A pair of virtual community forums were held Wednesday evening to introduce the 2 Bend-La Pine Schools superintendent finalists, Dr. Kristina Bellamy and Dr. Steven Cook.
Comments
1 Comment
Sad to see Kristina Bellamy tried to use the “race card” by stating “as an educational leader we are called to be culturally humble”.