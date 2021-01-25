Groups call for state Rep. Nearman’s removal from office
More than 30 organizations on Monday called for the removal from office of state Rep. Mike Nearman, who allowed protesters into the Oregon Capitol during a special session last month.
More than 30 organizations on Monday called for the removal from office of state Rep. Mike Nearman, who allowed protesters into the Oregon Capitol during a special session last month.
Comments
1 Comment
Also Portland should consider removing Wheeler after he pepper sprayed a guy outside of McMenamins in Hillsdale. Guess he can use the spray but not his cops. Typical lib rules for thee not for me.