Bend’s purchase of Rainbow Motel for homeless shelter upsets some businesses
A recent Bend City Council decision to purchase the Rainbow Motel for a homeless shelter has upset some nearby businesses in the Central Business District. City Councilor Megan Perkin says it's one of several moves to get people off the streets and into safe places, and on the path to stable housing. But the Bend Central District Business Association sent a letter to the city council with some questions and concerns.
Comments