Cascades Theatrical Company taking on Shakespeare in Hollywood
Cascades Theatrical Company in Bend celebrated opening night Friday for the play Shakespeare in Hollywood.
Director Sandy Silver says there were standing ovations and people in the audience absolutely loved the show, which has been two years in the making. Originally, it was set to run before the pandemic hit, but kept getting delayed.
Performances are planned through April 3. For more information: https://cascadestheatrical.org/
Comments