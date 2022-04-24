Skip to Content
Local Videos
By
today at 8:02 PM
Published 8:01 PM

‘Jake Walks America’ brings cross-country fundraiser to Bend to help veterans battling PTSD

Through his cross-country journey that reached Bend on Sunday, 'Jake Walks America,' Jake Sansing is raising funds to build a free campground for veterans who have experienced PTSD, like himself.

In spite of struggling with homeless on top of his mental health battles, he's doing what he can to help create a brighter reality for himself and others.

To support his cause, you can make donations on his website and/or purchase his book, "Walking America." Proceeds from book purchases will go toward the campground.

Local Videos
Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content