‘Jake Walks America’ brings cross-country fundraiser to Bend to help veterans battling PTSD

Through his cross-country journey that reached Bend on Sunday, 'Jake Walks America,' Jake Sansing is raising funds to build a free campground for veterans who have experienced PTSD, like himself.

In spite of struggling with homeless on top of his mental health battles, he's doing what he can to help create a brighter reality for himself and others.

To support his cause, you can make donations on his website and/or purchase his book, "Walking America." Proceeds from book purchases will go toward the campground.