Central Oregon Autism ‘Color Walk’ brings awareness, support to community
People gathered at the Highland Baptist Church in Redmond on Saturday for the Central Oregon Autism Color Walk.' It's a fundraising event for people on the autism spectrum and their families in the community. The goal is to raise awareness, acceptance and support for one another. People walked half a mile and got to have a foam party afterward, followed by a raffle and silent auction. You can learn more and donate to the cause at this site.
Comments