Skip to Content
Local Videos
By
today at 6:46 PM
Published 6:49 PM

True Triathlon raises $20,000 to address mental health crisis

Justin True, the founder of True Triathlon, finished up his intense cross-country triathlon on June 16 in an effort to bring more mental health awareness.    

In spite of the many obstacles faced, he accomplished 32 miles of swimming, 2,900 miles of biking and a 601-mile run.

The $20,000 True raised was donated to a nonprofit organization called Bigger Than the Trail, which provides three months of free therapy, and the True Dreams Project Fund, which supports people pursuing their dreams.

Article Topic Follows: Local Videos
Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content