True Triathlon raises $20,000 to address mental health crisis

Justin True, the founder of True Triathlon, finished up his intense cross-country triathlon on June 16 in an effort to bring more mental health awareness.

In spite of the many obstacles faced, he accomplished 32 miles of swimming, 2,900 miles of biking and a 601-mile run.

The $20,000 True raised was donated to a nonprofit organization called Bigger Than the Trail, which provides three months of free therapy, and the True Dreams Project Fund, which supports people pursuing their dreams.