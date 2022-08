The OSU Extension Office in Redmond said most of the exhibits in the adult canning section of this year's Deschutes County Fair are from NewsChannel 21 viewers, after we reported on their shortage of entries. They stopped by our booth to thank us, and of course we want to thank you!

