The Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond held the 5th Annual Cascades Futurity and Aged Event . It's a 2 1/2-minute cutting horse competition. About 1,200 people are participating in the event, vying for $500,000 in competition money. There's also 20 vendors on site, from therapeutic to horse and home. The event continues through Sept. 18.

