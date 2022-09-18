Families enjoy outdoor games at 10 Barrel Brewing Eastside’s Family Fun Day
At 10 Barrel Brewing Eastside in Bend, families had a full day of fun on Sunday. The brewpub hosted a Family Fun Day, with proceeds benefiting Healing Reins. The event featured a bouncy house, lawn games like cornhole and ladder toss, and face-painting. People were able to enjoy food from 10 Barrel and eat snow cones from Kona Ice. There was also live music by the rock band Lost Ox. It was the band's last stop on their Pacific Northwest tour.