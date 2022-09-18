Families enjoy outdoor games at 10 Barrel Brewing Eastside’s Family Fun Day

At 10 Barrel Brewing Eastside in Bend, families had a full day of fun on Sunday. The brewpub hosted a Family Fun Day, with proceeds benefiting Healing Reins . The event featured a bouncy house, lawn games like cornhole and ladder toss, and face-painting. People were able to enjoy food from 10 Barrel and eat snow cones from Kona Ice. There was also live music by the rock band Lost Ox. It was the band's last stop on their Pacific Northwest tour.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.