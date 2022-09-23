Skip to Content
Free 6th annual Artist Studio Tour returns to Sisters

 The 6th annual Artist Studio Tour is this weekend in Sisters. The free self-guided tour allows you to visit private art studios, and meet the artists. We spoke with two who are participating.  

"It brings me a lot of joy to be able to have my artwork in people's homes, or creating a special piece of artwork for them," artist sculptor Danae Miller said. "Having my work in a public environment has been a wonderful experience." 

Crystal and bronze sculptor Lawrence Stoller said, "An artist needs an audience basically. It's fun to have people come. We don't have a lot of touring of our facility, but from time to time we do. This is an opportunity for us to open up and be available." 

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

