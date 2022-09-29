Small Batch Comedy Festival returns to Bend
The Small Batch Comedy Festival is a four-day event at several local breweries. Learn more at https://ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com/.
The Small Batch Comedy Festival is a four-day event at several local breweries. Learn more at https://ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com/.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.