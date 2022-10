Saturday marked the 16th annual Big Rig Celebration at Knife River, the heavy construction company in Tumalo. Knife River hosted the event to benefit the group Together for Children. It was a fun chance for kids to check out and climb the big equipment, dig in a giant sandpile and honk those truck horns. Kids were encouraged to bring their own trucks, pails and buckets.

