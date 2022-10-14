Kroger made a move to buy Safeway and Albertsons; local shoppers had mixed reaction

A mega merger is in the works as the parent company of Fred Meyer made a move to buy Safeway and Albertsons. Kroger has made a $24-billion bid. The company has 2,800 stores in 35-states. Albertsons has 2,200 stores in 34 states, which includes the Safeway chain. The merger would give Kroger control of 13% of the grocery store market in the U.S., which will likely be scrutinized by anti-trust regulators. Local shoppers had a mixed reaction.

