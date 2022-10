It was the grand opening of the Redmond Rotary Community Fields at the David M. Jaqua Sports Complex on Saturday. The Redmond School District invited the public to see the upgrades. The facility is for Redmond schools to play games from football to soccer, lacrosse, softball and baseball. There have been several upgrades, including artificial turf, LED field lights and a new sound system, with more on the way.

