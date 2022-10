Bend's 10 Barrel Brewing Co. hosted the Safe Bar Network for worker training Tuesday on how to deal with sensitive situations in bars, from an angry customer to recognizing sexual harassment in the workplace.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.