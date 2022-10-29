Shepherd’s House holds drive-thru winter coat donation event, seeks new or gently used winter essentials

Shepherds House Ministries held a winter coat drive-through event Saturday. It was an opportunity for people to donate new or gently used winter essentials -- coats, gloves, hats or socks. The donated items are distributed at the shelter, Bend's Navigation Center and through the organization's long-term programs for men, women and children. If you weren't able to come to the coat drive, you can still donate to the Shepherd's House at any time.

