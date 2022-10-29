Sleep in Heavenly Peace putting collection bins at eight C.O. Starbucks, seeks bedding items

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is partnering with Starbucks to put out collection bins for bedding items. That includes blankets, sheets, and comforters -- "a bed in a bag." Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers beds to kids in need throughout Central Oregon.

Donations will be accepted at eight Starbucks, six in Bend and two in Redmond.. The collection bins will be at those stores on Tuesday, and the drive lasts through all of November.