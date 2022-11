NewsChannel 21's Katie Zuniga broadcast live from Bend's Old Mill, where she helped judge the Humane Society of Central Oregon's Howl-o-Ween Pet Costume contest, but there were plenty of people of all ages also dressed up for fun, a flash mob and trick-or-treating.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.