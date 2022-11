Saturday was the first day of a weekend symposium focusing on the history of humans in the Great Basin region in Oregon. Which continues Sunday at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend. There were about a dozen speakers, including tribal knowledge-holders, anthropologists, and archaeologists.

