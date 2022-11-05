Winner chosen at Pro-Am People’s Choice Beer Tasting competition at Boneyard Pub in Bend

The Boneyard Pub was packed with people Saturday for the finale of the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Competition. The event was put on by the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization.

People washed down their food with a selection of 10 beers, served in two flights of five beers each. The competition consisted of local homebrewers and breweries around Central Oregon.

The beer-tasters chose as winner "Fruit Wagon," a Berliner Weisse brewed by Chris Harper and Seth Klann with the brewery Mecca Grade of Madras. They chose the Humane Society of Central Oregon as the winning charity.