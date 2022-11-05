Skip to Content
Local Videos
By
Updated
today at 11:09 PM
Published 10:28 PM

Winner chosen at Pro-Am People’s Choice Beer Tasting competition at Boneyard Pub in Bend

The Boneyard Pub was packed with people Saturday for the finale of the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Competition. The event was put on by the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization

People washed down their food with a selection of 10 beers, served in two flights of five beers each. The competition consisted of local homebrewers and breweries around Central Oregon.

The beer-tasters chose as winner "Fruit Wagon," a Berliner Weisse brewed by Chris Harper and Seth Klann with the brewery Mecca Grade of Madras. They chose the Humane Society of Central Oregon as the winning charity.

Article Topic Follows: Local Videos
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content