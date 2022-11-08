Decision 2022: Cars line up to drop off Election Day ballots at Bend drop box
Hours before the ballots are counted, voters' cars were lined up at the Deschutes County ballot drop box in downtown Bend on Election Day.
Hours before the ballots are counted, voters' cars were lined up at the Deschutes County ballot drop box in downtown Bend on Election Day.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.