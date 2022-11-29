Bend group sends direct assistance to Ukrainian soldiers, plans ‘Platoon 541’ fundraiser

A group of Bend residents, one from Ukraine, got together six months ago and created "Platoon 541," to send supplies directly to soldiers in the war-torn country, It's holding a benefit dinner on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Jackalope Grill in downtown Bend.

Here's a news release from the organization:

We are on a mission to assist UKRAINIAN PLATOON “541” with a fundraising dinner. This Squad has a direct connection to Bend providing us with a unique access to the men and woman with boots on the ground.

Six months ago, a few of us locals, including a few Ukrainians, decided to help out their buddies fight this war of unprecedented aggression. We have sent first aid kits, body armor, winter garb, and a few drones directly to Platoon 541 on the front line. Recently, we decided to up the ante and initiate a local fundraiser to further help the people and soldiers of Ukraine. In a Free World That Means You!

The benefit will feature a sit down dinner on Sunday December 11th at the Jackalope Grill in downtown Bend. We will be serving a four-course meal featuring Ukraine’s most popular dishes.

Guests are welcome at 5:30 to mingle with like minded citizens and hear a short presentation. Dinner will follow at 7:00. Please visit our website for details: Platoon 541.org.