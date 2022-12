It was the last day of this year's "Shop with a Cop" at the Walmarts in Bend and Redmond on Thursday. Law enforcement agencies across Central Oregon helped about 90 youngsters find Christmas gifts for their families. During Covid, officers were given a list to shop by themselves, but this year in-person shopping was back.

