Hoodoo Ski Area was closed Monday due to the loss of snowpack and a lot of rain the last few days. However, Mt. Bachelor remained open. The holidays are a busy time for Mt. Bachelor, where Director of Marketing and Communications Johnny Sereni said Monday's conditions were a little bit slushy. He said he's hoping for at least 15 inches of snow Tuesday, so that skiers can enjoy the fresh powder.

