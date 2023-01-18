Skip to Content
Redmond Camp Fire robotics team Tectonic Plates competes at LEGO Robotics state competition

The nonprofit F.I.R.S.T. (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) inspires young people to become science and technology leaders and prepares them for the future by offering mentor-based problem-solving skills and advanced stem education.

The LEGO Robotics Contest is an international competition held each year, pitting regional teams against each other, in order to solve tech-related problems using LEGO robots.  

A Redmond-based team, the Tectonic Plates, won the regional challenge in December and advanced to the state competition in Hillsboro on Saturday.

Even though the Tectonic Plates did not win the state challenge, Javier Leiva, Camp Fire's Technology Program Manager, said he is confident his team will be ready to take home the gold next year. 

